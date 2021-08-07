Business Thanh Hoa has 20 more OCOP products The Coordinating Office of the New Rural Development Programme in the central province of Thanh Hoa said on August 4 that the locality recently evaluated and classified One Commune, One Product (OCOP) products for the third stage this year.

Business SHB grabs three Asian Banking and Finance awards in 2021 The Saigon-Hanoi Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SHB) has been named winner of the Asian Banking and Finance (ABF) awards for the seventh consecutive years.

Business Tien Giang’s exports surge 19.8 percent during January-July The Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang pocketed 1.96 billion USD from exports in the first seven months of 2021, up 19.8 percent year-on-year and equal to 60.2 percent of the yearly plan, said Acting Director of the provincial Department of Industry and Trade Dang Van Tuan.

Business Measures sought to boost export of dragon fruit to India, Pakistan A business networking conference was organised virtually on August 5 to seek ways to boost the export of dragon fruit to India and Pakistan amid difficulties due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.