COVID-19: Indonesia records first death, Thailand confirms six more cases
People in Jakarta, Indonesia, wear face masks to prevent COVID-19 infection on March 3 (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Indonesia confirmed the first death from COVID-19 on March 11.
Achmad Yurianto, an official of the Indonesian Ministry of Health, said the woman, a foreign national, had already been in critical condition when she was admitted to a hospital.
Yurianto did not say where the woman was from or in what hospital or city she had died, but said her home country's embassy was aware of her death and would arrange to have her body repatriated.
Meanwhile, the administration of Jakarta has decided to postpone its debut Formula E race, initially slated for June 6, over concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus. The electric car race would be pushed back to a later date, depending on developments of the outbreak.
This is the third Formula E race cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak, following Rome E-Prix in Italy and Sanya E-Prix in China.
In Thailand, six more cases of COVID-19 infection were reported on March 11, raising the number of such patients there to 59. The new cases include five Thais and one Singaporean.
Among the 59 cases, there have been one death, 24 still under treatment and 34 discharged from hospital, according to the Department of Disease Control (DDC) of Thailand.
The country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs requested 7,000 Thai citizens in Italy to comply with the European nation’s total lockdown, which is meant to cope with the spread of the disease.
Besides, the DDC is planning to impose compulsory measures to all visitors to Thailand, including notifying personal and contact information such as mobile phone numbers and email addresses, as part of steps to control the outbreak. The policy will commence on March 12 and all personal information of inbound tourists will be kept in the system for 14 days after their arrival./.