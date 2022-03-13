COVID-19: National caseload tops 6.1 million on March 13
A total 166,968 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm March 12 to 4pm March 13, including 15 imported cases, according to the Ministry of Health.
A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine in Thanh Hoa. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A total 166,968 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm March 12 to 4pm March 13, including 15 imported cases, according to the Ministry of Health.
Hanoi continued to report the highest number of infections on the day with 29,269 cases, followed by Nghe An with 10,243 and Dak Lak with 7,569.
Besides, the northern province of Bac Giang supplemented 42,533 cases after verifying information.
The national tally reached 6,112,648.
There are 4,107 patients in critical conditions, while an additional 95 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total fatalities to 41,385, equal to 0.7 percent of the total caseload.
A total 95,538 patients were given the all-clear, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,163,571.
By March 12, the country had injected over 200.17 million doses of vaccines./.