COVID-19: new infections slightly decrease on July 8
A total of 800 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Vietnam on July 8, down 113 cases from the previous day, according to the Ministry of Health.
The new infections brought the country’s total caseload to 10,752,942 since the pandemic broke out.
As many as 8,755 patients were declared to be free from coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 on the day, lifting the total number of recoveries to 9,749,865. There are 31 patients in serious conditions needing breathing support.
Meanwhile, the death toll was still kept at 43,089 as no death related to the disease was logged on the day.
More than 234.85 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Vietnam so far./.