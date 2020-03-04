COVID-19 postpones int’l cyberspace safety contest finals
The final round of the WhiteHat Grand Prix 06 will be rescheduled for May due to the acute respiratory disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), organisers said on March 4.
The preliminary round of the WhiteHat Grand Prix 06 (Photo: VNA)
Contestants will be notified of the new schedule three weeks prior to the event, which will be held online instead of taking place in Hanoi as initially planned.
Ten teams making it through to the finals comprise of three from the US, two from both the Republic of Korea and host Vietnam, and one each from Russia, India and Germany.
The winners will walk away with a prize worth 230 million VND (10,000 USD), while the runner-up and third-placed teams will win 45 million VND and 23 million VND, respectively.
This year, contestants will be asked to detect vulnerabilities in popular software and information systems in Vietnam and then receive a bonus prize in connection with the number of security flaws they find.
The first WhiteHat Grand Prix was held in 2014. It became an annual international competition the following year, drawing the participation of leading cyber-security teams from all over the world. The tournament attracted 453 teams from 62 nations and territories last year./.