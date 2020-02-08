Business Prolonged nCoV epidemic could affect budget revenue: MoF If the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) epidemic lingers, production, trade and State budget revenue will be greatly affected, according to the Ministry of Finance (MoF).

Business Hai Phong city to set up new industrial zones A number of new industrial zones (IZs) will be established in the northern port city of Hai Phong in the near future, said head of the provincial management board of economic zones Pham Van Moi.

Business Vietnam restores goods transactions at border gates with China Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has agreed to restore export and import activities at border gates with China but quarantine rules must be rigorously obeyed, according to an announcement of the Government Office.

Society Meeting discusses preparations for conference on sustainable ocean economy The Vietnam Administration of Seas and Islands (VASI) has been assigned to organise an international conference on sustainable ocean economy and climate change adaptation, slated for late March in the central city of Da Nang.