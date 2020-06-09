

Medical workers take samples for COVID-19 testing in Bali, Indonesia . (Photo: AFP/VNA)

– Indonesia on June 9 reported the highest single-day increase in the COVID-19 count with 1,043 new cases, according to the country’s Ministry of Health.The daily jump raised the total number of coronavirus infections in the country to 33,076, including 1,923 deaths. It has so far conducted 286,650 tests for the virus.Over the last 24 hours, the Philippines announced six more COVID-19 deaths and 518 new infections. The country’s official tally is now at 22,992 cases, including 1,071 deaths.The same day, Thailand recorded two new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 3,121, including 58 deaths. The new patients were among recent arrivals from Saudi Arabia and the Netherlands. The country has gone 15 straight days with no new community infections.Meanwhile, all 19 people infected with the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 in Laos have recovered, with the last patient discharged from hospital on June 9. It has been more than two months since the first case reported in the country.Laos has been clear of new community infections for 60 consecutive days.Lao Health Minister Bounkong Syhavong said the country will continue imposing preventive measures against the disease until the end of June and new policies would be adopted depending on the actual situation./.