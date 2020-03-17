COVID-19: UK Ambassador thanks Vietnamese doctors, Gov’t officials
UK Ambassador to Vietnam Gareth Ward has recently made a clip in Vietnamese language, thanking Vietnam for its support for British citizens and tourists amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
UK Ambassador to Vietnam Gareth Ward (Photo taken from the clip)
In the clip, he said that the embassy has provided support for many British visitors who have been affected by new quarantine measures in Vietnam.
He expressed his gratitude for doctors and nurses and Government officials for their support for British visitors who also said they feel grateful.
The diplomat affirmed that the embassy will continue working closely with the Vietnamese Government in the fight against the COVID-19 and aid those in need during these exceptional times.
By March 17 morning, Vietnam recorded 61 infection cases, including 18 foreigners./.