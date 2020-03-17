Society HCM City’s new Mien Dong Bus Station to open in April After repeated delays, Ho Chi Minh City’s new Mien Dong (Eastern) Bus Station in District 9 is finally set to open next month, according to the municipal Department of Transportation.

Society Korean language test for Vietnamese guest workers to be launched online The Centre of Overseas Labour has decided to launch an online Korean language test for Vietnamese workers to be sent to the Republic of Korea (RoK) as part of the Employment Permit System (EPS) programme.

Society Van Don Airport receives Vietnamese citizens from Europe Three flights of the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines carrying 159 passengers, mostly Vietnamese citizens returning from Europe, landed at Van Don International Airport in Quang Ninh province on March 16.

Society Face masks in public places required for all As from March 16, 2020, Vietnam requires all Vietnamese citizens and foreigners in Vietnam to wear face masks in public places.