Vietnam confirms two more COVID-19 cases
Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Health on March 16 evening confirmed two more COVID-19 cases, both of them Vietnamese, bringing the total in the country to 59.
The 58th patient is a 26-year-old student in France who came back through Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport on March 15 and her sample turned out to be positive for SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19. She and those having close contacts with her are now quarantined and treated.
Meanwhile, the 59th is a 30-year-old crew member of the flight from the UK to Vietnam on March 2 which has recorded several other COVID-19 cases. She had a fever and cough on March 14 and tested positive for the virus a day later. The patient is now quarantined and treated and her health conditions are stable./.