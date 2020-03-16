Some new COVID-19 patients initially test negative
Some of the 41 new COVID-19 patients who are being treated at hospitals across Vietnam have turned up negative for the SARS-CoV-2 after the first test.
They include a Vietnamese at the general hospital of the northern province of Ninh Binh whose first test was conducted on March 14. He now shows no symptoms of the disease like cough and fever.
Initial testing results of two foreigners at the Da Nang Hospital in the central city of Da Nang and a British woman at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases No. 2 in Hanoi’s outskirts district of Dong Anh were also negative.
Currently, the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases is providing treatment for 15 COVID-19 patients, most of them now in stable health conditions while the conditions of two others, a 69-year-old British citizen and a 64-year-old Vietnamese, are worsening.
Vietnam has confirmed 57 COVID-19 cases so far, 16 of them discharged from hospital after their complete recovery./.