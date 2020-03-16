World COVID-19: Laos closes border gates Laos recently ordered the temporary closure of 10 border gates with its neighbouring countries, including Vietnam, amid the rapid spread of the COVID-19 epidemic in the world.

World Cambodia closes schools nationwide over COVID-19 concerns All schools across Cambodia are ordered to close in an effort to counter the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic in the latest announcement of the country’s Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport.

World Thailand launches app to help track passengers from countries with COVID-19 To prepare for a COVID-19 presence that may be prolonged, Thailand’s Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation or MHESI, has brought together government and private sectors to develop applications and innovations to cope with the crisis.

World Thai rice exports get boost from global COVID-19 fear Exports of Thai rice have been on the rise as many countries are stocking up on food supplies due to the rampant COVID-19 outbreak, said President of the Thai Rice Exporters Association (TREA) Chookiat Ophaswongse.