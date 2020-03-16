World Indonesia’s transportation minister positive for coronavirus Indonesian Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi has tested positive for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, Secretary of the President Office Pratikno announced on March 14.

World Thailand offers SARS-CoV-2 testing service Ramkhamhaeng Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, is offering a "drive-thru" service for Covid-19 checking at a cost of 6,500 THB (about 204 USD) from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm every day.

World Thailand warns of COVID-19 spread via shared smoking, drinks Thailand on March 13 issued a new warning about the possibility of infection of SARS-CoV-2 at parties or gatherings after 13 people who shared cigarettes and whisky in a party were confirmed to have COVID-19 the day earlier.

World Laos cancels several regional high-level conferences The Lao Government has cancelled four regional high-level conferences slated for the end of March in the country’s capital Vientiane over concern about the complicated developments of the COVID-19 epidemic.