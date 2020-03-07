World Indonesia’s auto exports on the rise despite global slowdown Indonesian Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita has said that the country's auto exports have been on an upward trend since 2018, despite a sluggish global automotive industry.

World Malaysia enhances maritime security Malaysia’s Marine Police and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) recently inked a declaration of cooperation to work together to ensure the safety along the country’s shorelines.

ASEAN Vietnam ready to host ASEAN Summit ASEAN member countries highly appreciated Vietnam’s initiatives and proposals in building a vision for ASEAN in 2025 and beyond, as well as preparations for the ASEAN Summit, at the ASEAN Joint Consultative Meeting (JCM) on March 6.

World Cambodian Gov’t to put forth new economic measures against COVID-19 The Cambodian Government has planned new measures to tackle the financial effect of COVID-19 since January, the Khmer Times reported, quoting General Secretary of the Ministry of Economy and Finance Meas Soksensan.