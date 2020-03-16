World Manila applies lockdown measure to curb coronavirus outbreak The Philippines capital of Manila is implementing the lockdown measure for one month starting from March 15 to contain the spread of the SARS-CoV-2.

World Petrol prices in Cambodia forecast to continue falling Petrol and diesel prices in Cambodia will continue to fall this year due to global tensions, Ministry of Commerce spokesman Seang Thay has said.

World Cambodia, China kick off Golden Dragon exercise despite coronavirus The Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF) and the China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) kicked off the annual joint military exercise dubbed Golden Dragon in Cambodia’s Kampot province despite the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) outbreak.

World Indonesia’s transportation minister positive for coronavirus Indonesian Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi has tested positive for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, Secretary of the President Office Pratikno announced on March 14.