COVID-19: Vietnam reports 1,895 new cases on May 14
A total 1,895 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm May 13 to 4pm May 14, according to the Ministry of Health.
Hanoi reported the highest number of infections on the day with 489 cases, followed by Nghe An with 115 and Quang Ninh with 95.
The national tally reached 10,695,036.
A total 5,563 COVID-19 patients were given the all clear on May 12, bringing the number of recoveries so far to 9,349,592.
There are 340 patients needing breathing support, while two deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total fatalities to 43,065.
By May 11, the country had injected 216,808,145doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 2,389,589first shots and 1,676 second shots for children from 5 to 11 years old./.