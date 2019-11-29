CPI sees 0.96 percent rise in November
Consumer price index (CPI) in November rose by 0.96 percent compared to the previous month, according to the General Statistics Office.
VNA
VNA
CPI sees 0.96 percent rise in November CPI General Statistics Office Vietnam News VietnamPlus Vietnam
You should also see
InfographicSustainably develop private enterprises to 2025 with a vision to 2030
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has just signed Decision No. 1362 / QD-TTg approving the plan for sustainable development of private enterprises until 2025, with a vision to 2030.
See more
InfographicCPI increases by 0.59%
Vietnam's CPI in October increased by 0.27 percentage point to 0.59% compared to September.
InfographicFDI attracts 29.11 billion USD
Within the first 10 months of 2019, Vietnam has attracted over 29 billion USD in FDI, up 4.3% compared to the same period in 2018.
InfographicPrivate sector greatly contributes to Vietnam’s economic growth
The private economic sector invested over 26.8 billion USD in the economy during the nine-month period, accounting for 45.3% of the total social investment capital.
Infographic87.9% enterprises optimistic about business, production
Business and production performances are expected to be better or remain stable compared to Q3 of 2019.
InfographicAgro-forestry-fishery export earns over 30 billion USD in 9 months
The agro-forestry-fishery sector raked in an estimate 30.02 billion USD from exports in the first nine months of 2019, up 2.7 percent year on year.