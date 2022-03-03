CPI up 1 percent in February
Increases in petrol prices, and those of food, food stuff, restaurant food and public transport services during the Lunar New Year led to a rise of 1 percent in the consumer price index (CPI) in February compared to that of the previous month.
VNA
InfographicInt’l air routes to 20 countries, territories reopened
Vietnam has so far reopened air routes to 20 countries and territories, compared to 28 in 2019.
Vietnam strives to become one of the world's leading agricultural countries by 2050
Vietnam, Singapore strengthen cooperation across the board
Electronic version of civil status documents applicable in administrative proceedings
Infographic(Interactive) Vietnam gains strong growth in vegetable, fruit exports in January
Vietnam's fruit and vegetable export value in January reached 301 million USD, a sharp increase compared to 260 million USD in the same period of 2021.
Infographic(interactive) Vietnam's rice export markets (2009-2021)
Vietnamese rice has been present in hundreds of markets worldwide.
InfographicViettel only Vietnamese brand in top 500 global ranking
Vietnam’s Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel) jumped 99 places to the 227th in the 2022 list of the world’s 500 most valuable and strongest brands recently announced by Brand Finance, an international brand valuation consultancy.
InfographicIndustrial production index up 2.4 percent in January
Vietnam’s industrial production index (IPI) in January rose by 2.4 percent year-on-year, the General Statistics Office (GSO) reported.
InfographicExport-import turnover hits 58.5 billion USD
Vietnam’s export-import turnover in the first month of 2022 valued at 58.5 billion USD, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).