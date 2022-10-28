Business Vietnam’s aquatic product exports rake in 9.39 bln USD in 10 months Vietnam's aquatic product exports reached 900 million USD in October, lifting the country’s total export turnover in the first ten months of 2022 to 9.39 billion USD, a sharp increase of 32.7% compared to the same period of 2021.

Business Hanoi: toy market bustling ahead of Halloween The toy market ahead of the Halloween festival in Hanoi is becoming more bustling after two quiet years due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Vietnam forecast to be fastest growing market for centi-millionaires over next decade The fastest growing market for centi-millionaires, who boast 100 million USD or more in investable assets, over the next decade is forecast to be Vietnam, according to The Centi-Millionaire Report.

Business Algerian province wants to boost cooperation with Vietnam in different fields The authorities and businesses from Constantine province of Algeria want to step up cooperation with Vietnam and learn from the country’s experience in such areas as aquaculture, tourism, and garment-textile, said Riad Larkem, a representative from the province’s Rhummel Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIR).