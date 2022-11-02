Politics Vietnam, Denmark celebrate 50 years of diplomatic ties A ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam-Denmark diplomatic relations (1971-2021) was held in Hanoi on November 1 within the framework of the official visit to Vietnam by Danish Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary Elizabeth.

Politics Lawmakers to debate bills, resolutions on Nov. 2 Legislators are scheduled to discuss in groups the draft Law on Protection of Consumer Rights (revised) and draft E-Transaction Law (revised) on November 2 during the ongoing fourth session of the 15th National Assembly (NA).

Politics ☀️ Morning digest November 2 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Party chief sends thank-you message to Chinese leader following official visit Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong has cabled a thank-you message to Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping following the former’s visit to the neighbouring country from October 30 to November 1.