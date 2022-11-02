CPV leader’s visit shows special importance of Vietnam - China ties: Chinese diplomat
Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo has described the freshly finished visit to China by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Nguyen Phu Trong as a demonstration of the special importance of the relations between the two Parties and countries.
In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency, he highlighted the visit by the leader Trong was the first to China by a foreign leader after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC). The trip was highly important as it took place in a context that socialism building in the countries is entering a new development period, reflecting the special importance of the relations between the two Parties and the two countries.
The top leaders of the two Parties met again after five years and together outlined a roadmap and orientations for the development of the China - Vietnam relations in the new period, further intensified the two Parties, States, and peoples’ common political perception about the promotion of bilateral ties, and sent out a clear message that both sides will enhance solidarity and cooperation and stay persistent in the path to socialism, the ambassador noted.
The talks between CPV General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and CPC General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping in Beijing on October 31 (Photo: VNA)The visit will definitely promote the China - Vietnam comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in the new era to a new level, he opined.
Xiong noted General Secretaries Xi Jinping and Nguyen Phu Trong held talks during which they informed each other of significant achievements in socialism building in each country, showing that the common perceptions between the top leaders of the two Parties have been carried out fully and comprehensively and obtained obvious results.
The leaders affirmed the importance of the persistence in the path to socialism, the reinforcement of solid socialist economic foundations, and the capitalisation of the traditional friendship, in which the countries are both comrades and brothers, in the new context. They agreed to maintain the motto of “friendly neighbourliness, comprehensive cooperation, long-term stability, and looking towards the future” and the spirit of “good neighbours, good friends, good comrades, and good partners”. They also agreed to consolidate the traditional friendship, increase strategic exchanges, strengthen political trust, properly control differences, and bring the China - Vietnam comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in the new era to a new height.
The two sides also witnessed the signing of 13 cooperation documents in different areas, including Party-to-Party exchange, economy - trade, environmental protection, culture - tourism, justice, customs, and locality-to-locality cooperation. They issued a strong joint statement that highly affirms the development of bilateral relations, according to the diplomat.
CPV General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong meets with CPC General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping in Beijing on October 31 (Photo: VNA)To demonstrate the CPC and Chinese people’s friendship with General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and the Vietnamese people, the Chinese side made many special arrangements.
CPC General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping presented the Friendship Order to CPV General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong. In the banquet held in honour of the Vietnamese leader, the host leader introduced each member in the Standing Board of the CPC’s Politburo for the new tenure to his guest, which clearly illustrated the political resolve of the new CPC leadership in joining Vietnam to make efforts and develop.
Ambassador Xiong expressed his belief that the visit has left a considerable milestone in the two countries’ good diplomatic relations and also given a strong impulse to the development of the relations between the two Parties and the two countries in the new period./.