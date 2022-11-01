Party chief sends thank-you message to Chinese leader following official visit
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong has cabled a thank-you message to Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping following the former’s visit to the neighbouring country from October 30 to November 1.
In the message, Trong thanked Xi and asked him to convey his sincere thanks to other Chinese Party and State leaders, and people for their friendship and warm welcome.
The Vietnamese Party chief said he was deeply impressed by successes of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), with both theoretical and practical reviews, along with noted achievements recorded by Chinese people over the past time under the leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Xi as the nucleus.
Trong noted that he and the high-ranking Vietnamese Party and State delegation were pleased with the results of the visit, especially the contents touched upon during talks and meetings.
“I believe that the visit will help to define long-term orientations for the relations between the two Parties, States and peoples to further grow in a stable and sustainable manner,” he said.
The positive outcomes reaped during the trip will, for sure, significantly contribute to enhancing the friendship and mutual political trust, and promoting and deepening the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, for the development of each country, for the sake of their people, and for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the word, he stressed.
At the end of the message, Trong wished Xi and other Party and State leaders of China good health and happiness, and that the Vietnam-China long-standing friendship will be green and sustainable forever./.