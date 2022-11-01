Politics Vietnam, China issue joint statement Vietnam and China have issued a joint statement on continuing to promote and deepen the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership on the occasion of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s official visit to China from October 31 - November 1.

Politics Legislators continue discussing draft laws Legislators had a plenary discussion on the draft revised law on money laundering fight in the morning of November 1 - the 10th working day of the 15th NA’s ongoing 4th session in Hanoi.

Politics Party leader’s visit makes headlines in China Chinese media has highlighted the visit of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong from October 30 to November 1.

Videos Party Chief meets Chinese top officials Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, who is at an official visit to China, had separate meetings with host top officials on November 1.