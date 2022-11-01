Politics Legislators continue discussing draft laws Legislators had a plenary discussion on the draft revised law on money laundering fight in the morning of November 1 - the 10th working day of the 15th NA’s ongoing 4th session in Hanoi.

Politics Party leader’s visit makes headlines in China Chinese media has highlighted the visit of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong from October 30 to November 1.

Videos Party Chief meets Chinese top officials Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, who is at an official visit to China, had separate meetings with host top officials on November 1.

Politics Chinese Party, State treasure neighbourliness, partnership with Vietnam: official The Chinese Party and State highly value the friendly neighbourliness and comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership with Vietnam, affirmed Wang Yang, Chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, at his meeting with General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Nguyen Phu Trong in Beijing on November 1.