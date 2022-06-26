Cultural, sports exchanges celebrate Vietnam-Laos friendship, cooperation
The Embassies of Vietnam and Laos in France held a cultural exchange in Paris on June 25 to mark 45 years of the signing of the Vietnam-Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (July 18).
Staff of embassies of Vietnam and Laos in France and pose for group photo: (Photo: VNA)
Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador Dinh Toan Thang emphasised the special significance of the year 2022, when Vietnam and Laos celebrate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations, and the 45th anniversary of the signing of the treaty.
The great traditional friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation founded by Vietnamese President Ho Chi Minh, and Lao Presidents Kaysone Phomvihane and Souphanouvong have been tested and cultivated through many generations, and have become an valuable asset of the two peoples, Thang stressed.
Lao Ambassador Kham-Inh Khichadeth expressed his pride at the formation and development of the two countries’ special relations.
He suggested both sides strengthen the relationship between the two nations’ young generations to further consolidate and tighten the bilateral ties in the future.
At the event. (Photo: VNA)To celebrate the Vietnam-Laos Friendship and Solidarity Year, the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos, in collaboration with the Lao Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations, organised friendly sports competitions on June 25.
The event drew the participation of Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Saloumxay Kommasith, head of the LPRP Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Thongsavanh Phomvihane, Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Ba Hung, and over 100 athletes who are staff members of the offices./.