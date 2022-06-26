Culture - Sports Nguyen Thi Ngoc Chau crowned Miss Universe Vietnam 2022 Nguyen Thi Ngoc Chau, a 28-year-old beauty from the southern province of Tay Ninh, was crowned Miss Universe Vietnam 2022 during the pageant’s finale held in Ho Chi Minh City on June 25 evening.

Culture - Sports Hue Festival 2022 opens with colourful show The week-long Hue Festival 2022 was kicked off on June 25 evening by a unique art programme and an Ao Dai (Vietnamese traditional gown) show.

Culture - Sports The Hue art of jewelry making Through more than 200 years of ups and downs, the art of jewelry making in Hue was once thought to have fallen into oblivion. Thanks to the efforts of generations of artisans, the art is flourishing now more than ever.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese researchers, designers revive feudal-style Ao Dai Vietnamese Ao Dai (long dress) continues to defy fashion law, maintaining the quintessence of the Vietnamese identity despite global fashion trends that change like the wind. In the ancient capital of Hue, the traditional Ao Dai still prevails with those designers who retain the passion to preserve and revitalize the feudal-style Ao Dai for future generations.