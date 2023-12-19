According to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism, Vietnam’s cultural tourism products have an important role to play in creating a national brand, improving its competitiveness, and attracting international tourists who want to learn about the country, people, history, and culture of Vietnam.

New types of cultural tourism products are being promoted such as performing arts, music festivals, cinema, fashion, and contemporary performing arts.

The authority also said developing cultural tourism in Vietnam still faces challenges such as fierce competition in destinations, tourism products and services, insufficient legal framework, limited promotion, and a shortage of human resources.

As suggested by insiders, developing the cultural industry must be associated with cultural and smart tourism.

Also, the tourism industry is recommended to strengthen the application of information technology, and digital technology in building and promoting certain products for specific markets./.

VNA