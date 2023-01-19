Vehicles traverse Bac Luan Bridge II border gate in Quang Ninh province. (Photo: VNA)

Lang Son (VNA) – Customs clearance will be suspended at border gates in the northern province of Lang Son and Mong Cai International Border Gate in Quang Ninh province for seven days, from January 21 to 27, during the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival, according to authorities.

The work will be resumed from January 28.

Meanwhile, the Bac Luan Bridge I border gate which is specialised for entry and exit procedures in Quang Ninh province will maintain working as usual throughout the Tet holidays.

After a nearly-three-year closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bac Luan Bridge I border gate was reopened to carry out immigration procedures for residents and tourists from January 8.

Only 10 days after the reopening, it handled immigration procedures for about 4,000 people./.