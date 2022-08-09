Culture - Sports Vietnamese culture promoted in Germany “Vietnamese cultural space” in Germany has contributed to preserving and promoting good values as well as a unified community, Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Vu Quang Minh said at the 10th anniversary of the programme on August 7.

Culture - Sports Music gala raises funds for soldiers protecting borders, islands A music gala to raise funds for soldiers and people living in border areas and islands will be held in Ho Chi Minh City on August 9.

Culture - Sports FBI hands over illegally-acquired cultural artefacts to Vietnam A number of illegally-obtained cultural artefacts originating from Vietnam have been returned to the Southeast Asian nation by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).