Culture - Sports Vietnam bags eights golds at World Bodybuilding Championship Vietnam won eight gold, six silver and four bronze medals at the 14th World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships and Congress held in Wonju, the Republic of Korea, on November 9-11.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese artist receives Netherlands’ cultural award Artist Linh San, an assistant curator at The Outpost art organisation that operates on the principle of a miniature private museum in Hanoi, has just received the Seed Awards 2023 from Netherlands’ Prince Claus Fund.

Culture - Sports Football match spreads message of gender quality Nearly 100 students from the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang and Hanoi took part in the Friendship Football Match 2023 “Orange Your Dream” in the capital city on November 11.

