Da Lat to host 23rd Vietnam Film Festival
At the press conference (Photo: baolamdong.vn)Lam Dong (VNA) – The 23rd Da Lat Film Festival will take place for the first time in the resort city of Da Lat, the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong on November 21-25, heard a press conference held by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the provincial People’s Committee on November 12.
The event, which aims to honour outstanding cinematographic works, film makers, and artists in the industry, will feature an array of activities such as the exhibition “Da Lat – a source of inspiration for cinema” on November 21 and a series of cinematic conferences on November 22-23.
As many as 147 films will be screened for free on the occasion, including many blockbusters like Nha Ba Nu (The House of No Man), Em va Trinh (You and Trinh), Nguoi Vo Cuoi Cung (The Last Wife), and Tro Tan Ruc Ro (Glorious Ash).
According to Pham S, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, the province has made meticulous preparation for the film festival, with infrastructure, security and order, food safety and hygiene to be ensured to serve visitors, film makers and artists.
Da Lat city is expected to welcome some 190,000 visitors during the film festival, he said.
Ninety-one best films have been chosen to vie for the Lotus Awards held within the film festival, comprising 16 feature films, 31 documentaries, 19 science films, 25 cartoons.
The opening ceremony will be organised at Lam Vien square, Da Lat city on November 21, and broadcast live by the Vietnam Television./.