Da Nang authorities meet on COVID-19 prevention and control
Authorities of the central city of Da Nang met on July 24 to discuss COVID-19 prevention and control, after one suspected case was reported in the locality.
Da Nang-based C Hospital (Photo: VNA)
Da Nang (VNA) – Authorities of the central city of Da Nang met on July 24 to discuss COVID-19 prevention and control, after one suspected case was reported in the locality.
Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Le Trung Chinh, who is also deputy head of the city steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control, asked the local Department of Health to continue with contact tracing and quarantine work.
He also ordered the city disease control centre to coordinate with relevant agencies and localities in disinfection, and conduct more tests on people who illegally entered the city from July 1.
The centre will provide relevant information for the Department of Information and Communications in a timely and accurate manner, he added.
The municipal Police Department was tasked with looking for and handling illegal immigrants, Chinh said.
Meanwhile, the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism will propose suitable measures to ensure COVID-19 prevention and control during the implementation of events and activities with mass gatherings.
He also asked the department to instruct accommodation establishments to implement preventive measures./.
He also ordered the city disease control centre to coordinate with relevant agencies and localities in disinfection, and conduct more tests on people who illegally entered the city from July 1.
The centre will provide relevant information for the Department of Information and Communications in a timely and accurate manner, he added.
The municipal Police Department was tasked with looking for and handling illegal immigrants, Chinh said.
Meanwhile, the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism will propose suitable measures to ensure COVID-19 prevention and control during the implementation of events and activities with mass gatherings.
He also asked the department to instruct accommodation establishments to implement preventive measures./.