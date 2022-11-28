A corner of the exhibition (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – An exhibition featuring prominent Vietnamese lacquer paintings opened in the central city of Da Nang on November 28.



On display are more than 100 outstanding lacquer works that were selected from over 300 lacquer works by many artisans, painters, and production establishments throughout the country.



Addressing the opening ceremony, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ta Quang Dong highlighted the long-term development process of traditional crafts in Vietnam, saying that it is an indispensable part of the country’s cultural heritage.



The exhibition is expected to attract resources for lacquer industry, this contributing to preserving and promoting the brand and value of Vietnamese lacquer art, which began to start and develop in the 15th century.



The exhibition will last until December 4./.