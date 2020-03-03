Da Nang hosts meeting of ASEAN defence and security institutions
Vietnamese Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)
Da Nang (VNA) – The 13th annual meeting and 5th retreat of Track II Network of ASEAN Defence and Security Institutions (NADI) opened in the central city of Da Nang on March 3.
Vietnamese Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh joined hundreds of delegates from defence and security institutions and centres in ASEAN member countries at the event.
In his remarks, Vinh said defence cooperation in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has been expanded and achieved practical results in various spheres.
The Deputy Minister suggested NADI propose initiatives to promote the collaboration in the areas to which the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) is looking towards.
NADI should carry forward its pioneer role in analysing, assessing and forecasting risks to defence and security, put forth response solutions, and provide consultancy regarding defence and security partnership for each country and the grouping at large, he said.
Vinh expressed his hope that the event would help to enhance defence cooperation for a cohesive and resilient ASEAN which is adaptive to regional geopolitical changes, and for a Southeast Asian region of peace, cooperation and prosperous development.
During the two-day meeting, the delegates are looking into strategic competition between powers, regional geopolitical changes as well as opportunities and challenges to ASEAN’s centrality.
They are also sharing their views on global and regional political and security situation, and emerging security issues in the region, among others.
Since its inception 13 years ago, NADI has practically contributed to strengthening defence cooperation in ASEAN through proposals and recommendations to the ASEAN Defence Senior Officers’ Meeting (ADSOM) and the ADMM, as well as policy consultations for the governments of the ASEAN member countries.
As the Chair of ASEAN Chair in 2020, Vietnam has selected the theme of “Defence cooperation for a cohesive and resilient ASEAN” for the year./.