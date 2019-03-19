Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – The Da Nang International Fireworks Festival 2019, themed “Stories by the Rivers”, will take place in the central city of Da Nang from June 1 – July 6, announced the municipal People’s Committee and real estate developer Sun Group during a press conference on March 19.



Teams will come together for a pyrotechnic competition in five nights themed “Origin”, “Seed”, “Love”, “Colours” and “Going out to Sea”, which will be live broadcast on Vietnam Television channel.



The opening ceremony on June 1 will see the competition between Vietnam and Russia, followed by Brazil and Belgium on June 8, Finland and Italy on June 15, the UK and China on June 22.



The best two teams will compete in the finale night on July 6.



Audiences will be also treated to music performances by Vietnamese leading artists.



A flashmob dance competition will also be held across the country with qualifying, semi-final and final rounds.



A street festival is scheduled for May 26 – July 7 along Bach Dang street.



Speaking at the press conference, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Le Trung Chinh said the festival is expected to maintain the city’s status as the most attractive tourist destination in the country and the region.-VNA