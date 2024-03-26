Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on March 26 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam attends global meeting on SAI's role, climate change action A delegation from the State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV) led by Auditor General Ngo Van Tuan attended the global meeting on the engagement of Supreme Audit Institutions (SAI) in assessing government actions related to climate change in New York on March 25-26.

Politics Full-time NA deputies convene fifth meeting in Hanoi The fifth meeting of full-time National Assembly (NA) deputies opened under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue in Hanoi on March 26.

Politics Foreign Minister meets US National Security Advisor, USAID Administrator Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son held a working session with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in Washington D.C. on March 25 as part of his US trip to co-chair the first annual dialogue between the foreign ministers of Vietnam and the US.