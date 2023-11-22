Central city calls for investment from Intel, Marvell and Synopsys
The central city of Da Nang has called for cooperation and investment programmes from Intel, Marvell Technology Group and Synopsys in building the city into a global semiconductor manufacturing centre.
After an investment promotion visit to the US last week, a source from the city’s leadership stressed that Da Nang would offer the most favourable conditions for investors and businesses from the US working in the fields of semiconductor and AI technology.
Gilberto Vargas, vice president, general manager of Datacenter & AI Sales and Marketing of Intel, said Vietnam and Da Nang were seen as attractive investment destinations with young labour forces.
He said Intel Products Vietnam was one of the world’s four largest assembly and tester plants, and that Vietnam had been listed in the Intel’s Digital Readiness Programme in the world that concentrated in the US, Germany, the Republic of Korea and Vietnam (Vietnam is the only developing country).
The world technology leader had been universalising AI in promoting the ‘Siliconomy’ in the world, he said.
Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Quang said Da Nang had been luring investors in semiconductor by emphasising potential human resources, information technology infrastructure and digitalisation, as well as administration reform.
Quang offered an invitation to Intel’s leaders for detailed plans on cooperation development of AI for the future.
He also asked Intel to support Da Nang in building the high-performance computer centre in the central city to serve semiconductor manufacturer and tester programmes in the coming years.
In working sessions with Marvell Technology Inc and Synopsys electronic design automation company, the city’s leader also called for expansion of operations in Da Nang from the two technology businesses.
Marvell's Chief Administration and Legal Officer Mitch Gaynor said it had established two offices in Ho Chi Minh City with 300 employees, and the company would review opening the country’s third office in Da Nang in the visit in January 2024.
Meanwhile, Synopsys is operating four offices in HCM City and Da Nang with 500 engineers, and Synopsys had inked a Memorandum of Understanding with Da Nang in human resource development in semiconductors.
Da Nang also urged Synopsys to support partnership connections on integrated circuit design engineer certification in the near future.
Earlier, Da Nang organised investment promotion programmes in Fukuyama and Hiroshima, Japan, and with investors from Silicon Valley in health care, hi-tech industries, Artificial Intelligence (AI), education, real estate and automation at Da Nang Hi-tech Park and IT Park.
Universal Alloy Corporation, a leading global manufacturer of aircraft components for aerospace companies from the US, began manufacturing aircraft components at the Da Nang Sunshine Aerospace./.