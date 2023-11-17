Business Quang Ninh lures additional 80 million USD from Japan An investment promotion conference themed “Contributing to the sustainable development of Vietnam-Japan” to boost investment cooperation between the Vietnamese northern province of Quang Ninh and Japan’s Hokkaido prefecture was held in Quang Ninh on November 17.

Business Seminar seeks ways to develop human resources experts for FTA implementation A seminar on developing human resources experts for efficient implementation of free trade agreements (FTAs) has been held in Hanoi by the Cong Thuong magazine of the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Business US issues conclusion on tax evasion investigation of Vietnamese steel pipe products The United States’ Department of Commerce (DOC) has issued a conclusion of its investigation into trade remedy tax evasion on a number of steel pipe products imported from Vietnam, which was launched on August 4, 2022 targeting steel pipes codes HS 7306.61 and 7306.30, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Business Quang Ninh welcomes first direct flight from Japan’s Hokkaido A flight departing from Japan’s Hokkaido prefecture landed at Van Don International Airport in Vietnam’s northeastern province of Quang Ninh on November 16, marking the first direct flight between the destinations.