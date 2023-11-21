Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of bInh Duong province Nguyen Loc Ha receives a delegation from the US state of Oregon led by Commissioner at Port of Portland Katherine Lam. (Photo: binhduong.gov.vn)

Binh Duong (VNA) – A delegation from the US state of Oregon led by Commissioner at Port of Portland Katherine Lam on November 21 paid a working visit to the southern province of Binh Duong to learn about the investment environment in the locality.

Receiving the delegation, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha introduced to the guests the province's investment strategy, especially in areas such as finance, logistics, supporting industries, and high-tech agriculture.

He affirmed that the province is committed to prioritising environmentally friendly and non-labour-intensive industries to create high-added value.



The official said currently, there are 4,191 investment projects from 65 countries and territories with a total registered capital of more than 40.2 billion USD in Binh Duong. The province is ranked second nationwide in attracting foreign investment capital, just behind Ho Chi Minh City.

He noted that the US now ranks 10th among countries and territories investing in Binh Duong, with 135 projects and a total investment capital of 1.36 billion USD, adding that the province always creates favourable conditions for US businesses including those from Oregon to invest in Binh Duong.

For her part, Lam, who is also President & CEO at Bambuza Hospitality Group, highly appreciated the dynamic development of Binh Duong and expressed the wish of the Oregon government that Binh Duong will continue to create favourable conditions for US businesses, particularly those from Oregon, to expand the business and invest in the province./.