Binh Duong to host high-level forum on green growth in 2024
A high-level forum on green growth is expected to be held in the southern province of Binh Duong next year as its organisation plan was discussed at a meeting between the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (Eurocham) and local leaders on November 20.
A corner of Binh Duong. (Photo: VNA)Binh Duong (VNA) – A high-level forum on green growth is expected to be held in the southern province of Binh Duong next year as its organisation plan was discussed at a meeting between the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (Eurocham) and local leaders on November 20.
Eurocham, which represents more than 1,400 European businesses in the country, is committed to supporting Vietnam, especially its southern province of Binh Duong, in green economy development, EuroCharm Vietnam Vice Chairman Dominik Meichle said, noting his hope that with the close cooperation, the forum, together with an exhibition to be held on this occasion, will be a success.
Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Nguyen Loc Ha highlighted Binh Duong’s achievements in foreign investment attraction, saying the locality now ranks second nationwide in this regard with more than 40 billion USD.
The official also briefed the Eurocham side on Binh Duong’s priorities in investment attraction that are high-tech, environmentally friendly and less labour-intensive fields, in order to create high economic values and meet the requirements of the green economy.
Notably, Binh Duong is striving to build a smart city with green industry and urban areas, he said, adding that the province has lured investments from 65 countries and territories with nearly 4,200 valid projects./.