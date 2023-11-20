Business Vietnams railway sector chugs along with rapid transit plans for the future Amidst fierce competition with road and air transport, the railway sector has worked on improving its service quality in recent times to bring new experiences to passengers, and achieved excellent results.

Business Vietnam’s vegetable export to surpass 1 bln USD by 2030 Vietnam’s vegetable export revenue is forecast to reach about 1-1.5 billion USD by 2030 under a project recently approved by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Business Frozen IPO market makes it difficult to attract foreign capital The lack of initial public offerings (IPOs) from new market entrants makes it difficult for the securities market of Vietnam, which is dominated by banking stocks, to attract foreign capital.

Business Trade ministry to publish FTA Index, facilitate utilisation of free trade deals The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) is focusing on improving provinces and cities’ capabilities in helping local businesses take advantage of free trade agreements such as the UKVFTA and EVFTA by issuing an FTA Index by the end of 2023.