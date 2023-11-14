Binh Duong: Orders come pouring to wood manufacturers
The wood industry in the southern province of Binh Duong is experiencing a positive recovery, with many firms reporting an increase in orders and employment, as a result of the furniture export recovery, proactive technology innovation and marketing strategies.
Deputy Director of Duc Thien Co. Ltd Duong Thi Tu Trinh said orders have rebounded, 20-25% higher than in the previous three quarters, and the company anticipates further increases in the fourth quarter.
She said the company has secured orders to the end of the first quarter of 2024, ensuring jobs for workers and the export of about 100 containers of products per month, adding that it has increased its workforce and is operating at 50-60% of its capacity.
To compete in the international market, local wood enterprises are actively seeking solutions to switch to eco-friendly products and diversify designs.
At present, provincial competent agencies are helping businesses and associations make effective use of the signed free trade agreements, thereby diversifying markets, supply chains, and exports.
Despite the challenging target of earning 17 billion USD from export this year, the local industry hopes to achieve a significant export figure.
In the first 10 months of this year, Binh Duong’s total export turnover was estimated at 25.2 billion USD, nearly 18% of which was contributed by the wood manufacturing and processing sector./.