Hai Phong, US port authority step up cooperation
Secretary of the Party Committee of the northern port city of Hai Phong Le Tien Chau had a working session with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ) on November 20 as part of his trip to the US for the APEC Leaders' Week.
Introducing Hai Phong as a seaport hub in Vietnam, Chau expressed his wish to bolster cooperation with the US port to capitalise on each other’s strengths, and make the city become a connection point with the rest of the Atlantic Ocean and the Pacific Ocean.
For her part, PANYNS Director Bethaan Rooney spoke highly of Hai Phong’s advantages and potential, especially regarding logistics and maritime transport. She said the PANYNJ wants to study opportunities to promote cooperation with the Vietnamese port city in the coming time.
The two sides discussed the study, construction, management and exploitation of airport, railway, logistics centre and shopping mall projects, as well as shared future development orientations.
On the occasion, an MoU was inked between PANYNJ and Hai Phong city and a group of Vietnam – US investors, including Saigon Telecommunications & Technologies Corporation, Kinh Bac Development Holding Corporation and Energy Capital Vietnam.
Accordingly, the sides will work together to study a project on building a complex of Tien Lang International Airport, Nam Do Son Port, a railway system, a logistics centre and Hai Phong World Trade Centre./.