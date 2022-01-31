Health Additional 13,694 COVID-19 cases reported on January 30 Vietnam logged 13,694 new COVID-19 infections, including 38 imported cases, in the past 24 hours to 16:00 on January 30, said the Ministry of Health.

Health Localities urged to accelerate vaccinations against COVID-19 during Tet The Ministry of Health (MoH) has asked provinces and cities nationwide to speed up the vaccination campaign during Tet (Lunar New Year) festival so as to complete the second shot for teenagers aged between 12-17 in January and the third dose for adults in the first quarter of this year.