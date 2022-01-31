Daily number of COVID-19 cases drops over 1,000 on last day of lunar year
Vietnam has so far administered more than 181,280,001 million doses of COVID vaccines. - Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - A total of 12,674 new COVID-19 infections were reported in Vietnam over the last 24 hours to 6pm on January 31, the last day of the lunar year, representing a fall of 1,019 cases compared to the previous day.
This brought the country's total tally to 2,275,727.
Of the new transmissions, 37 were imported and quarantined upon their arrival.
The capital city of Hanoi still recorded the highest number of infections, with 2,728 cases, followed by the central city of Da Nang city with 877, the northern province of Bac Ninh, 781 and the northern port city of Hai Phong, 552.
Vietnam has so far detected 185 COVID-19 infections related to the Omicron variant of coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, mostly in Ho Chi Minh City with 92 cases.
Meanwhile, the death toll rose to 37,777 after 109 fatalities were reported on the day.
A total of 4,835 patients were declared to be free from the novel coronavirus on January 31, raising the total number of recoveries to 2,022,450.
Vietnam has so far administered more than 181,280,001 million doses of COVID vaccines, including over 79 million first shots, more than 74 million second jabs and almost 28 million third injections./.