Pop star Dam Vinh Hung. (Photo: VNA)

– Pop star Dam Vinh Hung will represent Vietnam to vie for the “Best Southeast Asia Act” at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2017 (MTV EMA).Hung will compete alongside other sensations in the region, such as Isyana Sarasvati from Indonesia, Faizal Tahir from Malaysia, James Reid from the Philippines and The Sam Willows from Singapore.The MTV EMA will take place in Wembley, London, the UK on November 12 and be broadcast live on MTV. Rita Ora, a major pop singer in Britain, will serve as host of the show in her hometown.This year, American singer Taylor Swift led with six nominations, including Best Artist and Best Video for Look What You Made Me Do.Young Canadian sensation Shawn Mendes was second with five nominations, followed at four nods each for English songwriter Ed Sheeran and rapper Kendrick Lamar.Vietnamese pop star Dong Nhi won the category at the 2016 MTV Europe Music Awards (MTV EMA) in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. This was the first time the EMA has awarded the Best Southeast Asian Act as a separate category, which previously served as a subcategory for the Best Asian Act award at previous EMA’s.Dong Nhi became the first recognised winner for the category, despite two other Vietnamese pop stars Son Tung M-TP and My Tam having topped Southeast Asian voting in 2015 and 2013 respectively. -VNA