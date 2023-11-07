Illustrative image (Photo: Telegraph)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Singaporean intergrated resort operator Marina Bay Sands (MBS) announced on November 7 that a recent cyberattack has affected personal data of 650,000 members of its Sands LifeStyle rewards programme.



MBS’s chief operating officer Paul Town said the investigations have found that an unidentified third party accessed the data on October 19-20, including customers' names, email addresses, mobile numbers, countries of residence and their membership numbers and tiers.



He said the company did not have evidence to date that the unauthorised third party has misused the data to cause harm to customers, adding that it does not believe that membership data from the rewards programme was affected. At present, it is working with a leading external cybersecurity firm to strengthen its system and protect data.



It is the latest cyberattack in a series of major cybersecurity incidents recorded in the island state./.