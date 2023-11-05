Singapore Prime Minister and People's Action Party secretary-general Lee Hsien Loong shakes hands with Deputy Prime Minister and PAP deputy secretary-general Lawrence Wong on Nov 5, 2023. (Photo: CNA)

Singapore an Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on November 5 that he will hand over leadership to Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong before the next general election, which has to be called by November 2025.



The announcement was given at the annual ruling People’s Action Party (PAP)'s convention held at the Singapore Expo. The leader also said that the handover will be carried out before the PAP’s 70th birthday on November 21, 2024 if “all go well”.



In the statement, Deputy PM Wong will be endorsed as the leader of the party’s fourth-generation, or 4G of Singapore in the next general election.



With the PAP predicted by public opinion to continue to dominate the election, Wong may become Singapore's fourth PM since the country's independence in 1965.



Lee Hsien Loong has been Singapore’s Prime Minister since 2004. He is the eldest son of Singapore founder Lee Kuan Yew and also the Secretary-General of the PAP, the ruling party that has led the country since 1965.

In 2022, Lee announced that Finance Minister Wong, 50, would be his successor and promoted him as Deputy Prime Minister./.