Singaporean PM announces time to hand over leadership
The announcement was given at the annual ruling People’s Action Party (PAP)'s convention held at the Singapore Expo. The leader also said that the handover will be carried out before the PAP’s 70th birthday on November 21, 2024 if “all go well”.
In the statement, Deputy PM Wong will be endorsed as the leader of the party’s fourth-generation, or 4G of Singapore in the next general election.
With the PAP predicted by public opinion to continue to dominate the election, Wong may become Singapore's fourth PM since the country's independence in 1965.
Lee Hsien Loong has been Singapore’s Prime Minister since 2004. He is the eldest son of Singapore founder Lee Kuan Yew and also the Secretary-General of the PAP, the ruling party that has led the country since 1965.
In 2022, Lee announced that Finance Minister Wong, 50, would be his successor and promoted him as Deputy Prime Minister./.