Riyadh (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had bilateral meetings with Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr., Indonesian President Joko Widodo, and Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, on the occasion of his attendance at the ASEAN-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit in Riyadh, the capital city of Saudi Arabia on October 20.

PM Chinh and the Philippine President instructed the relevant ministries and agencies to step up the signing of an inter-governmental agreement on rice trade to enhance the proactive role of Vietnam and the Philippines in rice production and export.

The two leaders affirmed that the upcoming Vietnam visit by President Marcos Jr. will generate a new impetus to further develop the extensive and effective relationship between the two countries, bringing tangible benefits to their people and making positive contributions to peace, security and stability in the region.



The Vietnamese and Indonesian leaders also vowed to actively discuss measures to reinforce ties in the coming time. They will effectively implement the signed agreements and accelerate the early ratification of the agreement on delineation of exclusive economic zones, contributing to bringing practical benefits to their people.

The two leaders affirmed their active coordination to boost trade cooperation, agreeing to assign relevant ministries to negotiate and move toward the signing of a long-term trade agreement on rice export, as well as expand the export-import of agricultural products to each other's market.

PM Chinh congratulated Indonesia on its success as the Chair of ASEAN 2023. On global and regional issues, they vowed to continue working closely together at various global and regional forums, particularly at the United Nations and ASEAN, as well as in global and regional issues of shared interest.

During their conversation, PM Chinh and his Singaporean counterpart discussed orientations to upgrade bilateral relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership at an appropriate time.



Speaking highly of the Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP)’s positive contributions, they agreed to instruct relevant agencies to study the possibility of establishing an association of both countries’ industrial zones, thereby improving the efficiency of VSIP operations using smart, green and sustainable models, and promoting the development of industrial-urban ecosystems. They also consented to jointly build a shared database between the two countries to facilitate the digital transformation process of both economies.



On priorities and focuses of Vietnam-Singapore economic ties, PM Lee recognised Vietnam's huge potential in renewable energy, particularly wind and solar power. PM Chinh thanked Singapore for licensing the supply of clean electricity from Vietnam to the island state.



The two sides also underlined the importance of strengthening people-to-people exchanges, including among youth from both countries, to raise mutual understanding and deepen the enduring friendship and connection between the two nations./.