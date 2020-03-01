Sci-Tech Telecoms firms turn to digital content Telecommunications firms are turning towards developing their own digital content, the Vietnam Telecommunications Authority (VNTA) under the Ministry of Information and Communications has said.

Sci-Tech Vietnam, US cooperate in satellite observation US space agency NASA is collaborating with the Vietnam National Space Centre (VNSC) for a programme on satellite observation to provide analysts and decision makers with information about environmental changes, the effects of agriculture and the health of forests and wetlands.

Sci-Tech Vietnam, RoK firms join hands in green technology development A memorandum of understanding (MoU) on investment and scientific-technological cooperation between firms of Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) was inked in Hanoi on February 18.

Sci-Tech Binh Dinh hosts “Magnetic Fields in the Universe” conference Experts involved in astrophysical, space and laboratory plasmas and young researchers from 25 countries worldwide have gathered at the 7th edition of the series “Magnetic Fields in the Universe” that is taking place in Quy Nhon city, the south central province of Binh Dinh, from February 16-22.