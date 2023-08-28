Business Sugar stocks gain from India's export curbs Sugar stocks all posted a weekly gain last week after India is expected to ban sugar exports in the next season starting in October.

Business Bac Giang prioritises trade, service development The northern province of Bac Giang will put in place many solutions to promote trade and services from now till the end of this year, according to the provincial Department of Industry and Trade.

Business Vietnam’s tuna export orders to increase: VASEP The Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) forecast tuna export orders will increase sharply in the last months of the year due to decreasing inventories in major export markets and the recently signed Vietnam-Israel Free Trade Agreement.

Business Hanoi tops country in FDI attraction in first eight months Hanoi got over 2.34 billion USD of foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first eight months of this year, topping the whole country in FDI attraction during the period.