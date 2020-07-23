Defence Deputy Minister receives UNDP Resident Representative
Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen Nguyen Chi Vinh hosted a reception in Hanoi on July 23 for Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Caitlin Wiesen.
Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen Nguyen Chi Vinh (R) and UNDP Resident Representative Caitlin Wiesen (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen Nguyen Chi Vinh hosted a reception in Hanoi on July 23 for Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Caitlin Wiesen.
The two officials discussed preparations for an international conference on women with the UN peacekeeping operations scheduled to take place at the end of this year or next year.
The conference will look into an overview of the role of women in the UN peacekeeping operations, thereby outlining detailed initiatives to uphold women’s participation in the field.
They also exchanged information about areas that have completed bomb and mine clearance in the Information Management System for Mine Action within the framework of the Korea – Vietnam Mine Action Project (KVMAP).
In the near future, Vietnam will continue working closely with units concerned to carry out the KVMAP in Quang Binh and Binh Dinh provinces, assist Quang Nam province in survey and clearance of bombs and mines, and related activities.
Wiesen, for her part, congratulated Vietnam on successfully controlling the COVID-19 pandemic, in which the Vietnam People’s Army takes the vanguard, as well as the country’s initiative on establishing a centre to improve the UN peacekeeping capacity, contributing to the substantial cooperation between Vietnam and the UN.
She also pledged to help Vietnam effectively organise the UN peacekeeping operations and overcome war consequences./.
The two officials discussed preparations for an international conference on women with the UN peacekeeping operations scheduled to take place at the end of this year or next year.
The conference will look into an overview of the role of women in the UN peacekeeping operations, thereby outlining detailed initiatives to uphold women’s participation in the field.
They also exchanged information about areas that have completed bomb and mine clearance in the Information Management System for Mine Action within the framework of the Korea – Vietnam Mine Action Project (KVMAP).
In the near future, Vietnam will continue working closely with units concerned to carry out the KVMAP in Quang Binh and Binh Dinh provinces, assist Quang Nam province in survey and clearance of bombs and mines, and related activities.
Wiesen, for her part, congratulated Vietnam on successfully controlling the COVID-19 pandemic, in which the Vietnam People’s Army takes the vanguard, as well as the country’s initiative on establishing a centre to improve the UN peacekeeping capacity, contributing to the substantial cooperation between Vietnam and the UN.
She also pledged to help Vietnam effectively organise the UN peacekeeping operations and overcome war consequences./.