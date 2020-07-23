Politics Deputy PM holds phone talks with Korean Foreign Minister Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh held phone talks with Foreign Minister of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Kang Kyung-wha on July 23 to discuss bilateral cooperation in the fight against COVID-19 and economic recovery.

Politics PM pushes Dak Nong to speed up disbursement of public investment Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong to quicken the disbursement of public investment, as it reached just 35 percent in the first half of this year.

Politics Vietnam active in building ASEAN Community: Researcher Vietnam has been playing an active role in building a common community in ASEAN since it became a member of the bloc and has increased its stature in recent years, according to Dr Balazs Szanto from the Webster University Thailand.

Politics Vietnam mirrors ASEAN’s ideals, values: Indonesian scholar Vietnam is increasingly becoming a ‘poster-boy’ of what embracing ASEAN’s ideals and values can bring to the people, head of the ASEAN Studies Program at the Indonesia's Habibie Centre Ahmad Ibrahim Almutaqqi has told the Vietnam News Agency.