Politics WTO Director-General hails Vietnam’s role at WTO Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said she highly appreciated Vietnam's active role in the WTO, including its participation in important rounds of negotiations and contributions to the reform and improvement of the organisation’s operational efficiency, at a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son in Hanoi on May 18.

Politics Ho Chi Minh City, China’s Shanghai seeking further cooperation Leaders of Ho Chi Minh City and China’s Shanghai city held a virtual meeting on May 18 to discuss ways to further promote bilateral cooperation.

Politics Vietnam opposes actions infringing upon sovereignty over Hoang Sa, Truong Sa Vietnam resolutely opposes actions that infringe on the country’s sovereignty and related rights over the Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly), stated Foreign Ministry’s Deputy Spokesperson Pham Thu Hang on May 18.

Politics Vietnam treasures relations with Switzerland: Party official Vietnam attaches great importance to its friendship and cooperation with Switzerland, a Party official said on May 18.