Defence Minister participates in ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Retreat
Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang attended the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting (ADMM) Retreat on November 22 in Siem Reap, Cambodia, during which he stressed the need for the bloc to persist in its principles and to uphold its central role in the mechanisms it leads.
An overview of the ADMM Retreat (Photo: VNA)Phnom Penh (VNA) – Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang attended the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting (ADMM) Retreat on November 22 in Siem Reap, Cambodia, during which he stressed the need for the bloc to persist in its principles and to uphold its central role in the mechanisms it leads.
Gen. Giang said that in cooperation with partners, ASEAN has maintained consensus and solidarity, and ensured that ASEAN-led mechanisms are effective and not pulled into agendas and goals of other countries outside the region.
The bloc needs a harmonised approach in expanding its relations with partners, he stated.
The Vietnamese officer stressed that maintaining and ensuring peace, security and stability in the region, including the East Sea, is of common concern and interests of countries.
Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang (Photo: VNA)ASEAN needs to stay firm and consistent on its principled stance on the East Sea issue, promote the full and effective implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC), strive to develop an effective and substantive Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC), and handle issues in the spirit of peace, friendship, cooperation and development, and in compliance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), he added.
At the event, the delegation heads exchanged views on maritime security challenges, including those relating to the East Sea. They emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the sea for the regional and world security.
Before the retreat, General Phan Van Giang had a bilateral meeting with General Chansamone Chanyalath, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence of Laos.
During the meeting, the two sides exchanged opinions on the regional and international situations, reviewed the results of bilateral cooperation, and discussed orientations for the coming time.
Giang invited the Lao minister to pay an official visit to Vietnam and attend the International Defence Expo to be held in the country next month./.