Health Ten imported COVID-19 cases raise national count to 1,531 Ten new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the past 24 hours to 6pm on January 14, all among people being quarantined after arriving in the country, raising the national count to 1,531, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Volunteers get 2nd shot of 25mcg dose of Nanocovax Three volunteers getting the first shot of the 25mcg dose of Nanocovax, the first Vietnamese COVID-19 vaccine to be tested on humans, last December received the second on January 14.

Society COVID-19: Khanh Hoa province told to stay alert as Tet approaches The central province of Khanh Hoa has been asked to stay vigilant in COVID-19 prevention and control, especially when the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday is just around the corner.