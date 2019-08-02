Visitors at the exhibition (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – An exhibition of pumps and pumping solutions of Danish manufacturer Grundfos was opened in Hanoi on August 2.



The event, first of its kind in Hanoi, is designed to introduce durable, energy saving products for high-rise trade buildings and water plants, as well as industrial and civil pump products.



Speaking at the exhibition, General Manager of Grundfos Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Thang said the Danish manufacturer will continue its efforts to create smarter products and solutions for consumers.



Meanwhile, Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam Louise Holmsgaard underlined that Denmark is among leading countries in technology and green and sustainable development.



The diplomat further said climate change and its impact, including floods, drought and increasing energy prices, have become a global concern.



Current challenges require governments and the private economic sector to closely cooperate and bring forward modern and sustainable solutions and technologies, she added.



Visitors of the exhibition will be able to join discussion with Grundfos experts about water drainage, treatment and supply for trade buildings.-VNA