Hanoi (VNA) – Permanent Deputy Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son held talks with visiting US Assistant Secretary of State David Stilwell in Hanoi on December 18.



During the talks, Son welcomed the positive and substantive development of Vietnam – US ties over the past years, highlighting important milestones such as the visit by US President Donald Trump on the occasion of his attending the second US – DPRK Summit in Hanoi in February this year.



The Deputy FM spoke highly of the progress in bilateral economic and trade ties, with the US being Vietnam’s largest export market and Vietnam emerging as one of the fastest-growing importers of the US, with an annual growth of nearly 20 percent.



He lauded the active implementation of the action plan towards a harmonious and sustainable trade balance, as well as new developments in bilateral collaboration in education-training, post-war recovery, national defence-security, and regional and global issues of shared concern.



The Deputy FM proposed that the two countries bolster their cooperation next year when they mark the 25th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties, and suggested they maintain visits, especially those at high level, promote economic-trade-investment ties as the driving force for bilateral ties, as well as collaboration in post-war recovery, science-technology, education-training, and national defence-security.



Stilwell, for his part, reaffirmed that the US treasures comprehensive partnership with Vietnam and commits to supporting a strong, independence and prosperous Vietnam that plays an increasingly important role in the region.



He wished to continue partnering with Vietnam to promote the practical and substantive development of bilateral ties in the near future, especially on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.



The guest agreed to prioritise economic-trade-investment ties as a focus and driving force of the bilateral comprehensive partnership, and effectively realise signed economic-trade deals.



He pledged to help Vietnam overcome the war consequences, including the dioxin clean-up project at Bien Hoa airport, adding that he hoped the two sides will soon reach a consensus on the Peace Corps programme so that it can be launched early in Vietnam.



On regional and global issues, he affirmed the US’s policy of maintaining security, safety, maritime and aviation freedom, and unobstructed trade in the East Sea.



The US supports the settlement of disputes in the East Sea by peaceful means in accordance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, with full respect for diplomatic and legal process as well as full and effective implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea, towards the early signing of an effective and practical Code of Conduct in the East Sea, he said.



According to him, the US wants to step up collaboration within the framework of the Lower Mekong Initiative, increase coordination with Vietnam at regional and global forums, especially when Vietnam serves as Chair of the ASEAN and a non-permanent member in the United Nations Security Council.

At the logo announcement ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Following the



At the event, the US embassy in Vietnam screened a video clip featuring US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s message congratulating the anniversary.



In the evening the same day, Stilwell left Hanoi, concluding his two-day visit to Vietnam./. Following the talks , host and guest attended a ceremony to announce the logo of the 25th anniversary of Vietnam – US diplomatic ties, the first in a series of events celebrating the occasion.At the event, the US embassy in Vietnam screened a video clip featuring US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s message congratulating the anniversary.In the evening the same day, Stilwell left Hanoi, concluding his two-day visit to Vietnam./.

VNA